Lee Corso gets legendary airport send-off before final ESPN GameDay appearance
By Tyler Reed
The return of the college football season is supposed to only bring happiness to those of us who park ourselves on a couch on every Saturday from September until February.
However, it's hard to deny that the start of this season will be a little bittersweet. Longtime ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso is set to retire after one more show this coming Saturday.
MORE: Notre Dame lists Shane Gillis as 'out' in Week 1 injury report with hilarious reason
It's hard to believe that Corso's time with ESPN is coming to a close, but it's really awesome that the network is giving him the opportunity to close this era of his career on his own terms.
Emotions have been pouring out over the past week, and a clip shared on social media of Corso receiving a legendary send-off at the airport will have everyone running for some tissues. I know I needed a few.
Southwest Airlines made sure Corso's last flight to Columbus was one he will remember forever. Fans rose to give the legendary broadcaster a standing ovation after a very touching speech from an employee from Southwest Airlines.
It's funny to get so emotional over someone you have never met. But seeing Corso every nearly every Saturday for five months every year for the majority of my life, makes me feel like I've known him all my life. Corso's impact on college football is one of one.
MORE: Nebraska football deletes post trolling Taylor Swift engagement after beating Cincy
Tomorrow is going to be a celebration. A celebration that is rightfully deserved.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Skip Bayless roasts Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers in unhinged NFL rant
MLB: Three-time MLB All-Star, Yankees World Series champion, announces Congressional bid
NCAAF: Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning set for biggest NIL payday in college sports
SPORTS MEDIA: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
VIRAL: Naomi Osaka debuts 'blinged out'purple US Open kit with matching Labubu named ‘Arthur Flashe’