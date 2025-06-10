ESPN announces final College GameDay stop for college football legend Lee Corso
By Matt Reed
For one final time in his legendary college football career, Lee Corso will appear on the College GameDay set in 2025 alongside co-hosts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit.
Corso has been around the sport for decades dating back to the late 1950s when he started out coaching, but many college football fans will forever remember the 89 year old for his antics on the set of GameDay alongside his colleagues.
The ESPN show revealed the final stop for Corso and Co. to kick off the 2025 season will be in Columbus, Ohio - the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Corso has become a favorite with Buckeyes fans over the years during his picks segment, where he chooses a mascot's head to wear. Brutus, Ohio State's mascot, has been a common character for Corso to dress as during his long tenure on the show, so it's a fitting way to cap off his career.
