Detroit Pistons limit who can buy tickets for opening playoff series
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Pistons are back in the postseason for the first time since 2019. After a 44-38 season, the Pistons earned the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Waiting for the Pistons, will be the three seed, the New York Knicks. The series will tip off in the mecca of the basketball world, Madison Square Garden; however, Pistons fans will get their chance to make some noise when the series comes to Detroit for Game 3.
For those Pistons fans hoping to score tickets for the game, it may be difficult to secure them if you're not from the Michigan area.
Those attempting to buy tickets through Ticketmaster are receiving a message that states fans outside of Michigan and the surrounding area are not being allowed to purchase tickets.
"Orders by customers with a billing address outside the restricted sales area will be canceled without notice, and those customers will receive a refund," a direct quote from the Ticketmaster message.
The Pistons will not have a hard time getting their fans to the arena. However, it appears the franchise is taking precautions in making sure Knicks fans don't make the trip.
This move makes it feel like the Knicks-Pistons opening round matchup could be highly entertaining from the start in New York. Fans knowing they can't make the trip to Detroit, may be extra rowdy in those first two games of the series.
