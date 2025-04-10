Bill Belichick mic'd up at UNC football practice is perfection
By Matt Reed
There are very few things Bill Belichick hasn't accomplished during his legendary run as an NFL head coach, but as he prepares for his first college football season leading the North Carolina Tar Heels there's been an evident change in his behavior.
Belichick was always known as being tough on his players during his days with the New England Patriots, and it was in large part a big reason why his team stayed focused and was able to capture six Super Bowl rings under his leadership.
However, since arriving at UNC's Chapel Hill campus for spring practice, the 72 year old has been very different with his approach in guiding a younger group of players, including showing off his connections after bringing hip-hop sensation Lil Wayne to practice recently.
A video surfaced on social media Wednesday of Belichcik coaching up his Tar Heels players, and instead of yelling or berating them, he seemed largely encouraging and in more of a fun-spirited manner than many would expect.
Perhaps this won't be the case once the regular season rolls around, but for now, fans are starting to see a different side of Belichick, which is certainly cool to see.
