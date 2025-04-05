L.J. Cryer NIL Worth: How much does Houston star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
The Houston Cougars have undoubtedly the best defense in college basketball because of their hard-nosed style of play that stems from head coach Kelvin Sampson, but their offense has seen major improvements this season thanks to one of their tremendous guards.
L.J. Cryer has spent five years in college basketball between his time at Baylor and now Houston, but his time with the Cougars has elevated his presence amongst those that follow the game, especially now that his team is closing in on reaching the national championship game.
Cryer has averaged over 15 points per game over the past two seasons, while averaging over 40 percent from three-point range, a mark that shows how talented a shooter he is. The Houston star may not be quite as recognizable as Duke star Cooper Flagg or Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., but Cryer is still very marketable with the rising NIL market.
The senior guard reportedly has an NIL valuation of over $730,000, according to On3, which is certainly a promising amount for the All-American talent.
