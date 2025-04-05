Kon Knueppel reveals his shocking all-time Duke Blue Devils starting five
By Matt Reed
The Duke Blue Devils arguably are having one of their greatest seasons of all time, and while the school finds itself in the Final Four this season it might be more of a collective effort than just a solo player leading the way for the ACC giants.
While most of the attention this season has understandably gone to freshman star Cooper Flagg, another talented rookie has contributed heavily for the Blue Devils; Kon Knueppel.
The projected first round pick was asked to name his all-time Duke starting five with current and past players, and while it's certainly a worthy group there were definitely a few major ommissions.
Knueppel opted to go with Bobby Hurley, JJ Redick, Grant Hill, Paolo Banchero and Christian Laettner, who all had amazing collegiate careers in their own right. However, that does leave a few extremely talented players off of his group, including his current teammate Flagg.
Additionally, Knueppel omitted Zion Williamson, Elton Brand, Shane Battier, Brandon Ingram and more, but perhaps if Duke goes on to win a national title this season he may change his lift to include himself, Flagg and others on the Blue Devils squad.
