Walter Clayton Jr NIL Worth: How much does Florida star make in endorsements?
By Josh Sanchez
Walter Clayton Jr. has been thriving with the Florida men's basketball team, leading the team in points and assists during the 2024-25 college basketball season and helping the Gators earn a No. 1 seed in March Madness.
Clayton transferred to the Gators after two years at Iona and has never looked back.
This season, the 6-foot-3 guard was named first-team All-SEC, the SEC Tournament MVP, and a consensus first-team All-American.
There is no denying he is one of the best players in the country, but is he paid like it? Florida has one of the biggest Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) budgets in the SEC and it's clear with their transfer heavy approach that the program is putting it to good use.
Unfortunately, Clayton's current NIL value is not currently known to the public.
However, he does have NIL deals with TurboTax, SWAG Gamily Resource Centers which supports free programs and services for communities in need, Chomp Out Hunger which helps to make sure students have food for the weekend, and Wreaths Across America, a program that lays wreaths on veterans' graves.
He also has deals with North Central Florida YMCA and the Made For More Mentorship Program.
Clayton's NIL deals focus on bettering the community and creating a positive environment.
While Clayton has exceled on the basketball court, he was considered a better prospect in football. His offers for basketball came from Iona, East Carolina, Florida A&M, Charleston, Stetson, and James Madison. His football offers came from the likes of Football, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Nebraska, and West Virginia.
Clayton was born in Sebring, Florida, and attended high school at Lake Wales High School and Bartow High School, where he won the Florida Class 6A state championship in his first season.
