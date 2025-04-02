The Houston Cougars are undoubtedly the toughest team in college basketball
By Matt Reed
The Houston Cougars are back in the Final Four, which has been a common place for the team in the Kelvin Sampson era. However, this year's team has gained even more attention because of their ability to score in multiple ways, which was something that his past teams have struggled with.
The Cougars have always been one of college basketball's most dangerous teams to face because of how hard they play on the defensive end of the floor, and a viral video from one of their recent practices only backed that up.
Sampson has always been the type of coach that wants the toughest players competing for him, and based on his current team it appears that he's got a group capable of winning a national championshup.
While the physicality is undoubtedly there for Houston, the difference this season for the Cougars has been the deadly shooting combination of L.J. Cryer and Emanuel Sharp.
Both players were crucial shooting the ball from range in the team's Elite Eight win over the Tennessee Volunteers, and if the Cougars are going to win their first-ever title they will play a significant role for Houston.
