Adult film star Abella Danger goes viral after watching Ja Morant's game-winner
By Josh Sanchez
NBA superstar Ja Morant called game on Thursday night. With the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat tied at 108-108 in the closing seconds at the Kaseya Center, Morant hit a fade-away stepback that clanked along the fim before going through the bucket and giving Memphis the win.
Morant showed out with a team-high 30 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
While Morant's game-winner was sensational, eagle-eyed viewers on social media had something else catch their eye.
Sitting courtside as Morant sunk the game-winner was popular adult film star Abella Danger, who went back to school at the University of Miami at the end of 2023.
After Abella Danger was spotted, she immediately went viral.
The post has racked up nearly 60,000 likes and more than 3.2 million views in just 12 hours.
It's safe to say that Abella Danger still moves the needle.
As for Morant, he may have some bigger issues on his hands. While he hit the game-winner and lifted the Grizzlies to 45-32 on the season, he once again pulled out his controversial celebration. The NBA launched an investigation into Morant's celebration which mimicks shooting a gun and he was issued a warning by the league.
That warning didn't seem to sink in, because he broke out the gun celly during Thursday night's game, so you have to wonder if the NBA commissioner Adam Silver will be giving him a ring and handing out punishment ahead of the postseason.
