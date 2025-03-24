Cooper Flagg NIL Worth: How much does Duke star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
The Duke Blue Devils are one of the clear favorites to win the NCAA Tournament this season because of their elite talent across their roster, which undoubtedly starts with freshman phenom Cooper Flagg.
The Maine native has burst onto the college basketball scene in his debut campaign not only leading Duke into the Sweet 16, but also making a case for being the top pick in this summer's NBA Draft, if he chooses to turn professional.
While many speculate that he will become a pro following his freshman season, Flagg certainly has the opportunity to make big bucks if he stayed in college because of how big NIL money has transformed the landscape of collegiate sports.
While Flagg will surely earn a huge payday when he's drafted by an NBA team, his NIL value per On3 NIL valuation is currently just shy of $5 million at an estimated $4.8 million, which is more than any other player in college basketball.
That includes significant deals with top brands like Gatorade, Fanatics and New Balance, which traditionally hasn't been viewed as a premier basketball shoe manufacturer. However, New Balance has a major plant in Flagg's home state of Maine and he likely wants the opportunity to be part of the company's growth within basketball.
Flagg has averaged 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with the Blue Devils this season, and that's put him in a position to make massive NIL money as one of the biggest names in college sports.
