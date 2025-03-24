The Big Lead

Cooper Flagg NIL Worth: How much does Duke star make in endorsements?

The Blue Devils phenom has Duke in a position to win a national championship in his freshman season.

By Matt Reed

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives to the basket during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are one of the clear favorites to win the NCAA Tournament this season because of their elite talent across their roster, which undoubtedly starts with freshman phenom Cooper Flagg.

The Maine native has burst onto the college basketball scene in his debut campaign not only leading Duke into the Sweet 16, but also making a case for being the top pick in this summer's NBA Draft, if he chooses to turn professional.

RELATED: What does a top college basketball star cost in NIL dollars?

While many speculate that he will become a pro following his freshman season, Flagg certainly has the opportunity to make big bucks if he stayed in college because of how big NIL money has transformed the landscape of collegiate sports.

While Flagg will surely earn a huge payday when he's drafted by an NBA team, his NIL value per On3 NIL valuation is currently just shy of $5 million at an estimated $4.8 million, which is more than any other player in college basketball.

That includes significant deals with top brands like Gatorade, Fanatics and New Balance, which traditionally hasn't been viewed as a premier basketball shoe manufacturer. However, New Balance has a major plant in Flagg's home state of Maine and he likely wants the opportunity to be part of the company's growth within basketball.

Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9), forward Cooper Flagg (2) and guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrate on the bench
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9), forward Cooper Flagg (2) and guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrate on the bench during the second half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Flagg has averaged 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with the Blue Devils this season, and that's put him in a position to make massive NIL money as one of the biggest names in college sports.

