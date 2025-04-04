'First Things First' host trolls transfer portal by creating new hilarious portal
By Tyler Reed
College sports have been taking over with a new term. Fans following the transfer portal seem to have just as much excitement doing that as watching the games.
College basketball will be wrapping up the season with the national championship this coming Monday. However, the transfer portal already has fans of teams not in the Final Four, thinking about next season.
RELATED: R.J. Davis headlines the top collegiate NIL earners over the past year
It has been portal this, and portal that. The discussion of the new popular term has 'First Things First,' host Kevin Wildes drop a hilarious new transfer portal that we need to make happen.
In an interview with Bill Simmons on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast,' Wildes jokingly said that family members should be allowed to join the transfer portal.
I know this is a joke, but man, there have been numerous times I would have loved to join the family transfer portal or see a family member jump in the portal.
The Wild West action of the transfer portal is going to change. Soon, college athletes will be signing contracts just like professionals, which makes sense, because they have been professionals for as long as I can remember.
However, I'm ready to have a deeper conversation with Wildes about this family transfer portal. How can we make this a real thing? Asking that as a joke, of course (I'm not.)
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness 2025: Previewing Final Four matchups
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: The Atlanta Braves season might already be over in April
NBA: The Brooklyn Nets stupidly declined a generational trade back in 2022
SPORTS MEDIA: Paris Olympian retires from competition, will continue OnlyFans posts
VIRAL: Philadelphia man calls out mayor for being Dallas Cowboys fan