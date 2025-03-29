Kim Mulkey has perfect answer to how LSU will defend UCLA's 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts
By Josh Sanchez
The LSU women's basketball team is gearing up for a blockbuster showdown against the No. 1 overall seed UCLA Bruins in the Elite 8 on Sunday afternoon as March Madness rolls on.
LSU will be faced with the tough task of slowing down UCLA's 6-foot-7 superstar Lauren Betts, who is coming off of a monster 31 point, 10 rebound game, which left her visibly exhausted on the bench.
Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey was asked how her team plans to cover Betts in the Spokane Regional Final, and she gave the perfect answer.
MORE: LSU's Kim Mulkey rocks mariachi-inspired suit for Sweet 16 March Madness showdown
While the Bruins undeniably have the size advantage, Mulkey knows her team is scrappy and competitive. "You can't measure heart," Mulkey told reporters.
That's exactly the kind of answer you want to hear from your head coach. Mulkey always believes in her players and helps them elevate their game and maximize their talent.
MORE: Flau'jae Johnson shares injury update ahead of LSU's Elite 8 showdown vs UCLA
During the 2024 NCAA Tournament, LSU topped UCLA in the Sweet 16, 78-69, holding Betts to just 4-of-9 from the floor. There was also a highlight moment from the game, which also took place on March 30 a year ago, when Flau'jae Johnson blocked Betts and ran down the court with a giant smile on her face.
The Tigers will look to replicate that magic this season and return to the Final Four for the first time since winning the national championship in 2023.
Coach Mulkey and the Tigers will face off against Lauren Betts and the Bruins on Sunday, March 30, at Spokane Arena in Washington. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC. The winner will take home the Spokane Regional crown and advance to the Final Four.
