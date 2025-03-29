Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula roasts Dolphins after Miami Open win
By Josh Sanchez
American tennis star Jessica Pegula is the No. 4-ranked women's singles player in the world, and the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula.
The Bills heiress is a former World No. 1, who reached the top ranking in September 2023, has seven career titles.
After reaching the final of this week's Miami Open, a WTA 1000 event, with a win over Alexandra Maniego Eala of the Phillipines, Pegula let her inner Bills fandom show.
When conducting her post-match interview on the court, Pegula activated her heel mode and took a shot at the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.
"I love getting wins in the Dolphins stadiums, just saying," Pegula said with a laugh. "Sorry guys."
Shots fired.
With her win over Eala, Pegula will now face off against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open women's singles final on Saturday, March 29, at 3:00 p.m. ET on center court inside Hard Rock Stadium.
Pegula and Sabalenka faced off in the finals of the U.S. Open in 2024, losing in straight sets (7-5, 7-5). We'll have to see if the Buffalo magic strikes once again in Miami and lifts Pegula to a big win.
Get your popcorn ready, because everyone loves a villain.
