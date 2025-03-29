The Big Lead

Buffalo Bills heiress Jessica Pegula roasts Dolphins after Miami Open win

Jessica Pegula, the No. 4-ranked women's tennis player in the world and daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, had some words for a division rival.

By Josh Sanchez

American tennis star Jessica Pegula smiles after hitting a shot.
American tennis star Jessica Pegula smiles after hitting a shot. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
American tennis star Jessica Pegula is the No. 4-ranked women's singles player in the world, and the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

The Bills heiress is a former World No. 1, who reached the top ranking in September 2023, has seven career titles.

After reaching the final of this week's Miami Open, a WTA 1000 event, with a win over Alexandra Maniego Eala of the Phillipines, Pegula let her inner Bills fandom show.

When conducting her post-match interview on the court, Pegula activated her heel mode and took a shot at the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

"I love getting wins in the Dolphins stadiums, just saying," Pegula said with a laugh. "Sorry guys."

Shots fired.

Jessica Pegula celebrates after her match against Alexandra Eala in the Miami Open semifinales.
Jessica Pegula celebrates after her match against Alexandra Eala in the Miami Open semifinales. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With her win over Eala, Pegula will now face off against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open women's singles final on Saturday, March 29, at 3:00 p.m. ET on center court inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Pegula and Sabalenka faced off in the finals of the U.S. Open in 2024, losing in straight sets (7-5, 7-5). We'll have to see if the Buffalo magic strikes once again in Miami and lifts Pegula to a big win.

Get your popcorn ready, because everyone loves a villain.

