LSU's Kim Mulkey hilariously channels Michael Jackson 'We Are The World' for Sweet 16
By Josh Sanchez
Ladies and gentlemen, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has done it again.
We all know that the legendary head coach can lead her team to a national championship, but she's also great at stealing the show were her outrageous, yet incredible fits on gameday. She's got some of the most flamboyant style in college basketball.
For LSU's Sweet 16 showdown against No. 3 seed NC State, it was no different.
MORE: LSU's Kim Mulkey rocks mariachi-inspired suit for Sweet 16 March Madness showdown
Mulkey pulled up to the Spokane Arena on Friday night in a wild all-black fit with gold accents. There were varying opinions on what the fit was inspired by, but one social media user nailed it.
Alex Grant on X hilariously, yet brilliant described the look with a perfect comparison. Mulkey's fit looked nearly identical to the black and gold jacket that pop icon Michael Jackson wore for the USA For Africa "We Are The World" charity single.
Nailed it.
MORE: LSU basketball star Flau'jae shares motivational message before March Madness
Coach Mulkey is a four-time national champion as a head coach and one-time national champ as a player at Louisiana Tech.
She is the first coach in NCAA basketball history to win national championships as a player, assistant coach, and head coac, but she's more than than.
Inspirational leader, cut-throat competitor, and fashion icon.
The winner of Friday night's clash between LSU and NC State will advance to face the winner of a meeting between No. 1 overall seed UCLA and No. 5 Ole Miss in the Elite 8.
