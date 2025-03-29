The Big Lead

LSU's Kim Mulkey hilariously channels Michael Jackson 'We Are The World' for Sweet 16

Kim Mulkey showed up in style for the LSU women's basketball team's Sweet 16 showdown against NC State as March Madness rolls on and the internet had jokes.

By Josh Sanchez

LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks with forward Sa'Myah Smith against the Florida Gators.
LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks with forward Sa'Myah Smith against the Florida Gators. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Ladies and gentlemen, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has done it again.

We all know that the legendary head coach can lead her team to a national championship, but she's also great at stealing the show were her outrageous, yet incredible fits on gameday. She's got some of the most flamboyant style in college basketball.

For LSU's Sweet 16 showdown against No. 3 seed NC State, it was no different.

Mulkey pulled up to the Spokane Arena on Friday night in a wild all-black fit with gold accents. There were varying opinions on what the fit was inspired by, but one social media user nailed it.

Alex Grant on X hilariously, yet brilliant described the look with a perfect comparison. Mulkey's fit looked nearly identical to the black and gold jacket that pop icon Michael Jackson wore for the USA For Africa "We Are The World" charity single.

Nailed it.

Coach Mulkey is a four-time national champion as a head coach and one-time national champ as a player at Louisiana Tech.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches from the sideline during the game against the Texas Longhorns.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches from the sideline during the game against the Texas Longhorns. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She is the first coach in NCAA basketball history to win national championships as a player, assistant coach, and head coac, but she's more than than.

Inspirational leader, cut-throat competitor, and fashion icon.

The winner of Friday night's clash between LSU and NC State will advance to face the winner of a meeting between No. 1 overall seed UCLA and No. 5 Ole Miss in the Elite 8.

