Flau'jae Johnson shares injury update ahead of LSU's Elite 8 showdown vs UCLA
By Josh Sanchez
It was a scary moment for LSU basketball fans when star guard Flau'jae Johnson went down in pain during the fourth quarter and was covering her face in obvious pain after scrambling for a loose ball and colliding with NC State Wolfpack guardZoe Brooks.
Flau'jae eventually made her way to the sideline, but was not able to return due to the eye injury despite pleading with the training staff.
With a marquee showdown against No. 1 overall seed UCLA on the horizon in the Elite 8 as March Madness resumes on Sunday afternoon, Flau'jae provided an injury update when speaking to reporters.
Flau'jae revealed she was "seeing double" after being struck in the eye.
"I feel good," Johnson told reporters, via ESPN.com. "I think her elbow just hit me in my eye, and I couldn't really focus my eyes. I was seeing double. So I was trying to go back in the game, and then I was like, 'I can't see,' so I just sat down. But I'm good, though."
Flau'jae is a spark plug for the Tigers offense and one of the team's best players. Despite struggling on offense against the Wolfpack, she recorded five rebounds and four assists.
The junior guard was held out of the SEC Tournament due to a leg issue and has yet to recover to 100 percent, but she's ready to get back on the court and do anything she can to help her team get back to the Final Four.
Flau'jae and the Tigers will face off against Lauren Betts and the Bruins on Sunday, March 30, at Spokane Arena in Washington. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC. The winner will take home the Spokane Regional crown and advance to the Final Four.
