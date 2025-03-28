LSU's Kim Mulkey rocks mariachi-inspired suit for Sweet 16 March Madness showdown
By Josh Sanchez
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is known for outlandish, yet incredible fits on gameday, so you knew she would pull up to the Spokane Arena in Washington on Friday night with an epic fit for the No. 3 seed Tigers' March Madness showdown against the No. 2 seed NC State Wolfpack.
Coach Mulkey went above and beyond.
Mulkey, who is a four-time national champion as a head coach and one-time national champ as a player at Louisiana Tech, showed out.
She pulled up to the arena in a black powersuit with gold accents that would have had any mariachi band looking fly. We knew Coach Mulkey had style, but now she's bringing the party.
It's a look so nice that you have to see it twice.
Mariachi Mulkey's Lady Tigers are looking to return to the Elite 8 for the third consecutive season, but it won't be easy against the No. 2 seed Wolfpack.
We'll find out if they get the job done on Friday night with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
