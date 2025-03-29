Dodgers' 2024 World Series rings hidden details include tribute to legend
By Josh Sanchez
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated the team's 2024 World Series win over the New York Yankees on Friday night with an incredible ring ceremony, that included a drone show above Dodger Stadium with projections of the team's World Series rings and the World Series logo.
It was a special night for the players who received their rings and they were left in awe with the stunning pieces that they can now proudly rock on their finger.
The rings have several details that show just how special the championship was.
Each ring proudly displays the Dodgers logo, player name, and number, and the iconic Dodger Stadium sign, along with eight diamonds on the top the symbolize the team's eight world championships. Along the band, there are five diamonds to represent the five runs the Dodgers overcame to win the World Series, while the inside displays the logos and series scores of every team they beat along the way with the player's unique signature.
When the top of the ring is flipped open, there is a special tribute: 34 sapphires to honor the late legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.
There is also the view of Dodgers stadium, the Commissioner's Trophy, and a piece from the bases used in the World Series. Each ring is truly a one-of-a-kind piece.
“This is my favorite one so far,” Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who has two rings in Los Angeles and one with the Boston Red Sox, said. “Hopefully I can get some more and then we’ll be able to compare.”
The rings, which were hand-crafted by Josten, contain 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds, and genuine sapphires.
To add to the celebration on Friday night, the Dodgers went on to beat the visiting Detroit Tigers, 8-5, to advance to 4-0 to start the season.
