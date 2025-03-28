ESPN's Erin Dolan gets increased full-time role with network
By Josh Sanchez
Erin Dolan is getting an increased role with the Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Friday, it was announced that Dolan will be added as a full-time in-game betting analyst for ESPN's UFL coverage.
The spring league will begin play on Sunday, March 30, with Dolan appearing "on-air for pre-game, in-game, and half-time betting analysis on ESPN and ABC UFL broadcasts."
Front Office Sports was first to share the news.
MORE: ESPN reporter breaks silence after LeBron James shaded him in Pat McAfee interview
The report adds, "Dolan will give picks, report on betting tickets and handle, popular props, and give live updates during major betting moments like the over hitting."
Along with the experimental role that could lead to more interest and engagement with the UFL, Dolan will continue her regular appearances on ESPN BET Live and Sunday NFL Countdown.
MORE: 'Good Morning Football' host set to leave NFL Network for ESPN
It may be an unorthodox role, but with the popularity of sports betting across the country and ESPN's investment into the space, it makes all of the sense in the world.
So, not only will the UFL be kicking off this weekend and taking us into April, it means there will be more Erin Dolan on your screens.
The UFL officially kicks off its season on Sunday, March 30, with a doubleheader. In the first game, the Memphis Showboats will host the Michigan Panthers beginning at noon ET, while the Birmingham Stallions vs. DC Defenders will wrap up opening day with a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Tyler O'Neill continues historic run on MLB Opening Day
CBB: Does March Madness lacks Magic without the Cinderella stories ?
NBA: Nick Wright uses classic Seinfeld scene to destroy Stephen A. in LeBron feud
CFB: Jeremy Pruitt's NCAA lawsuit is the height of absurdity
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith takes ugly shot at LeBron James