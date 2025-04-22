John Cena repping Travis Scott's 'Bright Cactus' Jumpman Jack on Monday Night Raw
By Tyler Reed
WrestleMania 41 has come and gone, and in the end, it was John Cena standing tall after his main event victory over Cody Rhodes.
However, the new evil Cena persona did not earn this victory alone. The new WWE Champion had some help from Travis Scott in the main event on the grandest stage of them all.
On Monday night at the Raw after WrestleMania, Cena walked out with his new title and a brand-new pair of sneakers that Scott's fans have seen before.
Cena was rocking Scott's 'Bright Cactus' Jumpman Jack sneakers when he entered the arena on Monday night.
Scott and Cena teaming up at WrestleMania wasn't the first time the two had shared the ring together. The pair was together when Cena first joined the dark side at Elimination Chamber.
It was a trio the first time they shared the squared circle; however, The Rock has appeared to ghost the storyline that he helped create.
2025 will be the final year fans will see Cena in action. The future WWE Hall of Famer has held strong in his words that after this year, he will no longer compete in the ring. However, for now, he has been delivering the goods as his character's personality change has been a long time coming.
