Paul Heyman controversially roasts WWE fan on Pat McAfee post-WrestleMania show

WWE personality Paul Heyman appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show' Monday morning with WrestleMania weekend in the books, and had some controversial words for a heckler.

By Josh Sanchez

Paul Heyman during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Paul Heyman during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Pat McAfee Show posted up in Las Vegas for a live Monday afternoon show following WrestleMania weekend and the fans were still bringing the heat.

What they may not have been prepared for, however, was a completely unhinged appearance from Paul Heyman who was taking no prisoners.

The WWE personality came out swinging and was ruthlessly roasting hecklers in the crowd.

Heyman made some controversial comments during the appearance that rubbed some on social media the way.

"Who’s the smart ass, you, the one that’s gonna get deported. Hey amigo, I may suck but it’s your mother that taught me how," Heyman shouted out as McAfee was left in shock with his hands on his head.

That wasn't the only comment Heyman made that left people squirming.

The Pat McAfee Show, which airs on ESPN, is no stranger to controversial moments, so it will be interesting to see how the network reacts.

