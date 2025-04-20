UFC president Dana White narrates 'City of Dreams' WrestleMania 41 intro video
By Tyler Reed
Nothing the WWE does during WrestleMania is ever small. The show is the biggest show on the company's schedule, and WrestleMania 41 has already been a hit.
Night 1 delivered in a massive way when the main event between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns ended in the perfect cliffhanger the WWE is always looking for.
To get things started on both Night 1 and Night 2, UFC president Dana White did a voiceover to welcome fans to Las Vegas, Nevada.
The city of Las Vegas means a lot to White, as the city has long been known as the home of the UFC. For this weekend, it will be the place WWE resides to deliver the show of the year.
White was in attendance for Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, but the fans in attendance were not as thrilled to see the UFC president as MMA fans might have been.
Wrestling fans might not like it, but the partnership between the WWE and UFC is continuing to flourish as both companies are under the TKO Group umbrella.
Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 is underway, and fans should expect to see more familiar faces in the crowd as it pertains to UFC stars. On Night 1, former UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was also in attendance.
