WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 live stream, start time, match card & more
By Josh Sanchez
The biggest wrestling weekend of the WWE calendar wraps up on Easter Sunday with Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Sunday night's show in Sin City will feature four championship matches and other high-profile appearances.
All eyes will be on John Cena's final WrestleMania match as he takes on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Other titles on the line will be the Women's World Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Women's Tag Team Championship.
Along with the championship matches, the WWE Universe will be treated to a "Sin City Street Fight" between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, Randy Orton's open challenge, and a high-profile clash between AJ Styles and Logan Paul.
Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.
All of the information you need to watch WrestleMania 41 can be seen below.
WrestleMania 41 viewing info
Date: Saturday, April 19
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Live Stream: Peacock
WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card
- Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
- Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
- Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)
- Randy Orton's open challenge
*match order not official
