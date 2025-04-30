Travis Hunter names 'the toughest receiver' he faced in college football
By Matt Reed
Travis Hunter is officially an NFL talent after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as one of the top prospects in this year's NFL Draft, and while the two-way player will surely have some epic battles on the gridiron at the next level he was recently discussing his favorite moments in college football.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders lands in top jersey sales among 2025 NFL Draft selections
The cornerback and wide receiver was hosting his podcast recently, The Travis Hunter Show, and had on one of the other top WR prospects in the 2025 draft to discuss their encounters on the field, and Hunter even went as far as to name Tetairoa McMillan the "toughest receiver" he played while at the University of Colorado.
Hunter is always known for being confident at both positions on offense and defense after winning the Heisman Trophy last season, but he wasn't shy to give McMillan his flowers for being a worthy opponent when the Arizona star was on the opposite side of the field.
McMillan was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers, and while the two players will be in different conferences starting next season it's very likely that the NFL will be seeing more of both players in future years.
