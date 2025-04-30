Shedeur Sanders tops NFL rookie jersey sales following 2025 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
Shedeur Sanders may not have been drafted in the opening rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, however, the new Cleveland Browns quarterback has quickly become one of the most rookies in the league despite not even taking a snap yet.
The fifth-round pick already has the number one-selling rookie jersey, according to Fanatics, topping Sanders' former Colorado Buffaloes teammate Travis Hunter, as well as first-overall pick Cam Ward.
Sanders will surely be an interesting story to watch throughout the offseason, especially since it's not even a guarantee that he'll make the Browns' roster by the time preseason rolls around.
Cleveland currently has five quarterback options, including a fellow 2025 NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel, who was selected by the Browns in the third round.
Sanders will have to continue to win over his new team after falling in the draft after reports surfaced that he wasn't interested in some meetings he took throughout the draft process. The former Colorado QB will also have veterans like Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to battle with in order to make Cleveland's roster.
