Jaguars make massive NFL Draft trade to acquire Colorado star Travis Hunter
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft already has its first major development in the form of a trade after the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns made a move that sends the most versatile player in this year's class to the AFC South.
Travis Hunter is heading to Jacksonville to join Trevor Lawrence and last year's first round pick Brian Thomas Jr. after the Browns agreed to move out of the number two slot in order to acquire more draft picks.
There's been a lot of speculation throughout the recent weeks that Cleveland would in fact go ahead and draft Hunter or Penn State defensive star Abdul Carter, but by moving down to No. 5 they were able to secure a haul from Jacksonville.
That includes a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and a 2026 first-round pick.
For the Jaguars the move makes sense because of Hunter's ability to play on both sides of the ball, while obviously serving as another major weapon for Lawrence in the passing game.
Last season, Thomas Jr. set the league on fire with over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdown receptions on a Jaguars team that had one of the least efficient offenses in the NFL.
