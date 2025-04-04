Ja Morant receives hefty fine from NBA over finger gun gestures
By Tyler Reed
Ja Morant should be celebrating today after hitting a game winner on the Miami Heat this past Thursday.
Instead, Morant received some not-so-great news from the NBA over his finger gun celebrations on the court.
Earlier this week, the league announced that it would be looking into Morant's celebrations on the court, and after that, the Memphis Grizzlies star decided to keep the celebrations going.
Now, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, Morant is going to be paying a hefty fine for his on the court celebrations.
On Friday, Charania tweeted out that Morant would be fined $75,000 for the finger gun gestures. The league is looking to crack down on anything that may not seem family-friendly.
Recently, the NFL banned the 'nose swipe' celebration, as the league considers the action to be a violent gesture.
Celebrations in sports are needed. It is fun to see how creative the players on the field or the court can be after a big moment.
The gun celebrations aren't just in the NBA. During the NCAA Tournament, a St. John's player was seen giving his best sniper impersonation on the sidelines after a big play.
He probably doesn't need the fine, but if Morant were to pretend he was holding a bazooka in the next Grizzlies game, I would buy his jersey immediately.
