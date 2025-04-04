Oklahoma City Thunder match incredible '96 Chicago Bulls record
The Oklahoma City Thunder are having a historic season by any metric. Led by presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have won 64 games with six still left to play. They could become only the third team in NBA history to win 70 regular-season games after the '96 Chicago Bulls and the '16 Golden State Warriors.
And it's not just that record the team will be chasing, they have already matched Michael Jordan's 1995-96 Bulls in a key stat. After their latest blowout win against the Detroit Pistons, the Thunder have the best net rating of all time, tied only with the aforementioned 72-10 Bulls.
RELATED: Stephen Curry wants constant 'judging' of Warriors player to stop
Net rating calculates how much a team outscores their opponents by every 100 possessions. The 13.4 mark achieved by the Thunder this season is tied with the '96 Bulls, as per Statmuse. They have thoroughly outplayed numerous teams this season, ending games by the time the 4th quarter begins.
For context, 8 of the top 10 seasons by net rating have led to championships for those teams. The only two teams in there that didn't win a ring are the Warriors and the Spurs, both during the 2015-16 season when the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to beat everyone for a historic championship.
This bodes extremely well for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have also recently achieved the best record against the Eastern Conference in NBA history.
They went 29-1 against the East, with their only loss coming against the Cavs. If the Thunder are able to get out of the Western Conference, then a championship might well be on the cards this season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness 2025: Previewing Final Four matchups
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: The Atlanta Braves season might already be over in April
NBA: The Brooklyn Nets stupidly declined a generational trade back in 2022
SPORTS MEDIA: Paris Olympian retires from competition, will continue OnlyFans posts
VIRAL: Philadelphia man calls out mayor for being Dallas Cowboys fan