Fans react as Ja Morant repeats gun celebration despite NBA investigation
Ja Morant has become a controversial figure in the NBA after achieving stardom pretty early into his career. The Memphis Grizzlies guard got into hot water during the 2023-24 season for brandishing a gun on an Instagram livestream, and dealt with a few more issues off the court.
After a lengthy suspension and injury troubles, he has finally returned to form in the past month or so of the NBA season. The shadow of controversy returned when he celebrated by making finger guns against the Golden State Warriors earlier in the week.
This led to him being issued a warning by the league, and an investigation followed. But despite this, Morant did the same celebration again in his next game against the Miami Heat.
This is pretty brazen from Ja considering that the league has made their disapproval as clear as they can. Naturally, fans on social media had a lot to say in reaction to this latest stunt from Morant.
One fan was disappointed, writing, "Ja will never be one of the great ones, not because of his skills set, he obviously has it! But because of his attitude."
Another fan was just flabbergasted, saying, "He is definitely gonna get fined or suspended this time I just don’t understand this guy!!"
One fan pointed out that isn't too big a deal though, saying, "They have double standards on Ja. Lots of NBA players do this lol."
But another had the opposite reaction, writing, "Suspend him for the rest of the season and the entire season next year without pay since he thinks it’s a game."
It's hard to say that these reactions aren't warranted. Ja Morant's antics are sure to antagonize the NBA. Whether any punishment is handed down remains to be seen, but the Grizzlies' season is now on the brink of falling apart entirely before the playoffs begin.
