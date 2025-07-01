Is Caitlin Clark playing in WNBA Comminissioner's Cup final?
By Josh Sanchez
The Indiana Fever travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnessota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday evening, but many are wondering whether reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark will be suiting up.
Clark has missed two consecutive games with a groin injury, but there was hope she would be able to return for the final of the league's midseason tournament in primetime.
Unfortunately, the Fever announced on Tuesday afternoon that Clark will miss her third straight game and has officially been ruled out.
The news comes just days after it was revealed that Clark will serve as a team captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place in Indianapolis, alongside Lynx star Napheesa Collier.
This will be the eighth game this season that Clark has missed. In her absence, the Fever are just 3-4.
With news of Clark's absence, the Lynx are now a heavy 10.5-point favorite over the visiting Fever, while the over/under has dropped to 158.5 total points.
Tip-off between the Fever and Lynx at the Target Center is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. We'll have to see if Indiana can step up once again without Clark in the lineup to pull off the upset.
