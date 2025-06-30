Browns fans give massive eye roll after discovering Shedeur Sanders' 'mentor'
By Tyler Reed
Stop me if you've heard this one before: the Cleveland Browns are undecided on who will be the starting quarterback for the team at the start of the season.
After Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury this past season, the franchise felt that now may be time to move on from what has been the worst trade in NFL history.
The Browns have brought in veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett; however, the team also selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders' fall to the fifth round was shocking, but he may have landed in one of the best places to earn starting reps during his rookie season.
The Browns' rookie already has the fanbase behind him, but one thing that won't win over those that may still be undecided is if he is taking notes from Watson.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com writes that Watson has been helpful to both rookie quarterbacks this season. However, Browns fans would rather he not be.
Not only has Watson's time on the field been less than expected, but the fanbase had to deal with their franchise quarterback facing numerous sexual misconduct allegations during his time in Cleveland.
It's safe to say that Watson's time with the Browns is over. However, the fanbase would like for that to be official and hope that he stays far away from Sanders.
