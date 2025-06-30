Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., reunite with fan favorite in NBA free agency
The NBA offseason is heating up following the 2025 Draft, with free agency beginning on Monday evening. The Denver Nuggets have made some surprising early moves in the market, deciding to trade away one of their stars on their team.
Michael Porter Jr. has established himself as the third option on the Nuggets and has helped them win a championship. He can score with ease, but his attitude and play style have often been criticized. And despite reports of his good relationship with the owners, his time is up.
Shams Charania reported that the Nuggets had traded Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets along with an unprotected first-round pick for Cam Johnson. The fact that Denver sent them a pick in this transaction is also quite surprising.
Porter Jr. averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his Nuggets career and won a ring. The franchise moving him is sure to be lamented by some fans, but the team has made a move that will offset those feelings.
Bruce Brown was an integral part of the 2023 championship-winning Nuggets roster. Having left in free agency to get a big contract, Brown is now re-signing with the team on a one-year deal. A fan favorite coming back and quality off the bench again will mean a lot for Denver.
Following their title win two years ago, the Nuggets have dealt with ill-timed injuries and roster issues. Moving on from Porter Jr. may be a big decision, but Cam Johnson is an excellent role player. Adding him and Brown for next season is big.
