EA Sports makes triumphant return with amazing college basketball video game teaser
By Matt Reed
Monday marks an important day for college basketball fans, especially those that enjoy video games, based on the unexpected social media bomb that EA Sports dropped.
While college basketball may still have a long way before its new NCAA season tips off, EA Sports teased fans with a post letting the avid community know that video game is in the works after years away from satisfying their audience.
This comes on the heels of EA Sports' hit College Football video game series making a comeback and even paying athletes and schools with NIL directly based on the popularity of their teams.
While there's no date for a potential release it's still an exciting development for the college basketball community.
