How to watch the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship between Indiana Fever & Minnesota Lynx
By Josh Sanchez
The WNBA wraps up its midseason tournament, the Commissioner's Cup, on Tuesday, July 1, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will featuring reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and the defending Commissioner's Cup champion Minnesota Lynx against the Indiana Fever.
There is no official word on wheter Caitlin Clark, who has missed two consecutive games, will suit up for Tuesday night's game, as she continues to deal with a groin injury.
MORE: Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier named 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captains
Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.
Entering Tuesday night's primetime showdown, the Lynx are solid 4.5-point favorites over the visiting Fever. The over/under is set for 165.5 total points.
How can you tune in to Tuesday night's championship?
A full look at how to tune in to the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship between Indiana and Minnesota can be seen below.
WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship viewing info
Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Venue: Target Center
Viewing Info: Prime Video
Live Stream: Stream 1
Betting Odds: Minnesota -4.5 | O/U: 165.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Online
Your best bet for watching the game via a live stream is by subscribing to Amazon Prime and watching on Prime Video. Prime Video is available to all Amazon Prime subscribers. Simply login to your Amazon account, click on the Prime Video label, and Sports.
You can also download the Prime Video app to your smart TV and use your Amazon Prime login credentials.
