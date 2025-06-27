Fever star Caitlin Clark's latest injury plummets WNBA ticket prices
By Matt Reed
WNBA fans won't be pleased if one of the league's biggest superstars misses more time on the court this season, but unfortunately that looks like where things are headed for the Indiana Fever's biggest draw.
Caitlin Clark reportedly could miss more games after suffering a groin injury, and for that reason WNBA ticket prices for the Fever's next game against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have dropped by nearly 40 percent.
This is a huge blow for the league, especially considering this would be the first time that Bueckers and Clark have the chance to square off at the professional level. The two sharp shooters have both been highly popular for their respective teams and are averaging nearly 18 and 17 points per game, respectively, with Clark holding an edge.
