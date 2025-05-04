The Big Lead

Is Caitlin Clark playing today? Indiana Fever star's status for Iowa homecoming

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is making her WNBA preseason debut on her old stomping grounds at the University of Iowa.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham hugs Caitlin Clark during a preseason game against the Washington Mystics.
Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham hugs Caitlin Clark during a preseason game against the Washington Mystics. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark missed the Indiana Fever first game of the WNBA preseason due to a leg injury, but there was no way she was going to miss the second game of the team's back-to-back this weekend.

On Sunday, Clark and the Fever are set to face off against the Brazil national team as the NCAA's all-time leading scoreer makes her highly-anticipated return to the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she became a worldwide superstar.

There were questions whether Clark would suit up on Sunday afternoon, but now we know whether she will be available.

ESPN's Holly Rowe shared the news two hours before tip-off that Clark will be suiting up for the Fever and be taking the court she played on when she broke the scoring record.

If there was ever a college athlete in women's sports who rose to rockstar status, it was Caitlin Clark, and that should be on full display on Sunday evening with Hawkeyes and Fever fans expected to pack the house.

The game-is officially set to tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Caitlin Clark’s jersey hangs from the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Caitlin Clark’s jersey hangs from the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Get your popcorn ready, because you know Clark will want to put on a show.

