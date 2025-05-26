Indiana Pacers 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's dad for Game 4 vs. Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton's father has become a massive figure during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. During the team's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, John Haliburton was widely criticized for taunting Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court following an Indiana Pacers' victory.
The Pacers then indefinitely banned Tyrese's dad from attending NBA games home or away. This was initially treated as the correct decision by all fans, but there have been calls for him to be 'freed' ever since Indiana made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.
MORE: Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
And now it seems like they have been heard.
"Pops freed: Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, will be allowed to attend Pacers home games in a suite beginning with Tuesday's pivotal Game 4 against the Knicks, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania wrote. "John Haliburton missed eight games following a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo."
MORE: Tyrese Haliburton's now iconic shot is even more legendary with Korean TV call
He added, "John Haliburton will still remain away from Pacers road games, but he will be back to watch his son Tyrese and the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting with Tuesday's contest."
This is massive news for the Haliburtons, as it would be a real shame for him to miss an opportunity to watch his son lead his team to the NBA Finals. This is not a guarantee after the New York Knicks won Game 3 on the road to get back into the series, but most people still favor the Pacers.
Hopefully, once he's back in the stands, there will be no more headlines. There has been plenty of scintillating action in the Eastern Conference Finals without potential added drama.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Honoring the fallen, Knicks keep pace, first-time winner, and more
NBA: Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, young blonde share viral selfie at Dallas bar
HOCKEY: Team USA wins Gold in IIHF World Championship
VIRAL: Scott McLaughlin Indy 500 pre-race crash video from inside car shows how everything went wrong