Indiana Pacers 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's dad for Game 4 vs. Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, will be allowed to attend Game 4 between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks after his attendance ban was lifted.

By Divij Kulkarni

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton warms up prior to game against the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton warms up prior to game against the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Tyrese Haliburton's father has become a massive figure during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. During the team's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, John Haliburton was widely criticized for taunting Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court following an Indiana Pacers' victory.

The Pacers then indefinitely banned Tyrese's dad from attending NBA games home or away. This was initially treated as the correct decision by all fans, but there have been calls for him to be 'freed' ever since Indiana made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

And now it seems like they have been heard.

"Pops freed: Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, will be allowed to attend Pacers home games in a suite beginning with Tuesday's pivotal Game 4 against the Knicks, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania wrote. "John Haliburton missed eight games following a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo."

He added, "John Haliburton will still remain away from Pacers road games, but he will be back to watch his son Tyrese and the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting with Tuesday's contest."

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton walks downcourt during the third quarter against the New York Knicks.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton walks downcourt during the third quarter against the New York Knicks. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This is massive news for the Haliburtons, as it would be a real shame for him to miss an opportunity to watch his son lead his team to the NBA Finals. This is not a guarantee after the New York Knicks won Game 3 on the road to get back into the series, but most people still favor the Pacers.

Hopefully, once he's back in the stands, there will be no more headlines. There has been plenty of scintillating action in the Eastern Conference Finals without potential added drama.

