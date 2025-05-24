Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
By Matt Reed
The Indiana Pacers are just two games away from reaching the NBA Finals after establishing themselves as the comeback kings this postseason, but one of the team's biggest stars hasn't been able to have the full support of his family at games recently.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's legendary shot is more iconic during Korean television call
In Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton's father was banned from Pacers games after his on-court encounter with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, one basketball legend feels it's time for the league to allow him back at games.
Following Indiana's Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 win over the New York Knicks Friday night, Charles Barkley was talking with Haliburton at Madison Square Garden and made it clear to NBA commissioner Adam Silver that he feels the Pacers star's father should be able to attend games.
Haliburton has been a huge part of the Pacers' success this postseason, including hitting the improbable two-point jumper that sent Game 1 to overtime before knocking off the Knicks.
While Halburton's dad hasn't physically been able to attend games recently, he was still seen celebrating after Game 1, and even used the legendary Reggie Miller choke celebration.
