Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors
Austin Reaves went to another level for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. After the gargantuan trade that saw the franchise acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, many thought Reaves might become expendable for the team. Instead, he started playing like a borderline All-Star.
The 2025 NBA playoffs made it clear that the Lakers have a gaping roster issue they need to address. Having three ballhandlers and scorers in Reaves, Luka, and LeBron James, what LA needs is some starting-caliber big men.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's dad being banned from NBA Playoffs is correct decision
Naturally, this has meant endless trade speculation surrounding the Lakers. And because Reaves is their most valuable asset by far, his name has come up in most of the potential trades fans are suggesting. This seems to have rubbed his agent, Aaron Reilly, the wrong way.
He took to X to make a strong statement about the fans that are ready to give up on the 26-year-old.
"Next year is going to be a show. People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers," Reilly said in response to a highlight reel of Reaves torching the Indiana Pacers during the regular season.
The young Lakers guard averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game during the season. Reaves has shown that he could even have All-Star potential. It is hard to disagree with Reilly.
While LA does need centers, Reaves cannot be the player they give up unless they're getting a star player in return.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
WNBA: Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty
VIRAL: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull rocks Indy 500 race jacket before WNBA game vs. defending champs