Hockey matters in America again: Team USA wins Gold in IIHF World Championship
By Tyler Reed
The NHL is in the midst of some exciting hockey going down in their Conference Finals matchups. However, it seems only one team can get the people going in this country.
Team USA hockey unites everyone in this divided country, any time they take the ice. The 4 Nations Face-Off was the last time we all joined together to root on Team USA. However, on Sunday, the boys in the red, white, and blue accomplished something we hadn't seen in 92 years.
RELATED: Fans disappointed by Carolina Hurricanes' choice to continue Whalers throwback jersey
The boys won gold in the IIHF World Championship, taking down Switzerland 1-0 in dramatic overtime fashion.
The lone goal of the game was scored by Tage Thompson, who is also a member of the Buffalo Sabres.
Team USA's quest for Gold started with a 5-0 win over Denmark, followed by a 6-0 win over Hungary. The team would lose to Switzerland in their third game of the tournament, 3-0.
However, just like any red-blooded squad on the ice, revenge is a dish best served cold. The Swiss couldn't handle our beloved freedom fighters in the history-making victory.
The victory should be celebrated for longer than two days, as that is what usually happens in most successful hockey moments in this country. For this Detroit Red Wings fan, I'm going to soak it. We don't know if the Red Wings will ever make the postseason again.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
IndyCar: Starting lineup of racers for the Indianapolis 500
NBA: Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
WNBA: Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty
VIRAL: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull rocks Indy 500 race jacket before WNBA game vs. defending champs