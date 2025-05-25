Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, young blonde share viral selfie at Dallas bar
By Tyler Reed
Every year is a big year if you follow the Dallas Cowboys. All last season, the term "all-in" was used to describe how important the season would be.
How did that end? It ended with the Cowboys parting ways with former head coach Mike McCarthy, and this season, the team begins the Brian Schottenheimer era.
But what keeps the Cowboys in the headlines year after year? That's easy: it's their owner, Jerry Jones.
Every time Jones opens his mouth, it becomes an iconic moment. It also becomes headline news when Jones is enjoying a night on the town, especially when he is in the company of the younger generation.
Jones became a viral sensation once again after a selfie that was snapped by a fan. The photographer has been identified as Jessica Jane Farrow.
What else is an 82-year-old NFL team owner supposed to be doing in May? We're all waiting for the season to start in a few months. So, it makes sense to have a night out on the town every now and then for the legendary owner.
Speaking of the start of the NFL season. Jerry's team will kick off the regular season action with a meeting against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hopefully, Mr. Jones wasn't giving away any game day secrets during his big weekend.
