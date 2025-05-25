Scott McLaughlin Indy 500 crash video from inside car shows how everything went wrong
By Josh Sanchez
Scott McLaughlin's day was over before it even began. During the pace lap of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Speedway, McLaughlin was warming his tires on the pace lap.
But, before the race could get underway, McLaughlin lost control of his car and went crashing into the wall.
The crash ended McLaughlin's day before the race even began, and he was left in tears in the infield as he tried to process what had gone wrong.
MORE: Internet becomes obsessed with 'Wienermobile' races ahead of Indianapolis 500
Video from inside of his car shows the moment that everything went wrong.
"I really have no idea what happened," McLaughlin said after the crash. "I'm just really upset for my team. They built me a fantastic car again. I'm really sorry to my sponsors, my fans, my family ... I don't know why.
"I can't believe we're out of the race. By far the worst moment of my life. I know that's probably dramatic but I put so much into this race and didn't get to see the green flag."
It's been a brutal weekend for Team Penske, with McLaughlin's pre-race crash being the latest event to take an awful turn.
MORE: Indy 500 grid 2025: Starting lineup of racers for the Indianapolis 500
Team Penske star Josef Newgarden is aiming for a three-peat, but he and teammate Will Power will start in the last row after failing inspection for an illegally modified attenuator.
The Indy 500 is officially underway on FOX, and here is how you can tune in.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
IndyCar: Starting lineup of racers for the Indianapolis 500
NBA: Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
WNBA: Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty
VIRAL: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull rocks Indy 500 race jacket before WNBA game vs. defending champs