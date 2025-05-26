Weekend Roundup: Honoring the fallen, Knicks keep pace, first-time winner, and more
By Tyler Reed
On most Mondays, you're reading the Weekend Roundup before heading to work, or while trying to skip the work on your plate that you already have in front of you.
However, today is a special Monday. Most of you are enjoying a three-day weekend that many call the unofficial start to summer.
If you may have partied a little too hard knowing you had a bonus day to your weekend, we have everything you need to know, right here.
Remember The Reason
It's nice to have that extra day away from the 9-5 grind; however, we all should remember the reason we have this holiday.
Today, and every day, we should remember all of those who have lost their lives protecting our freedoms.
Call The KAT
The New York Knicks desperately needed a win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and they got just that.
The Knicks trailed by 20 points at one point in the game. However, a strong fourth quarter performance from Karl-Anthony Towns gave his squad the boost needed to overcome the Indiana Pacers, putting this series out of reach.
First-Time Winner
Alex Palou continued his dominant 2025 INDYCAR Series season by winning the biggest race on the schedule, the Indianapolis 500.
It has to be an unbelievable feeling to douse yourself with milk after winning the most important race of your life. Milk? Seriously?
Double Duty Woes
NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson tried his hand at going double duty one more time this season with his appearances in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.
Unfortunately for the former NASCAR champion, both races would be performances he would want to soon forget. It doesn't feel like Larson would be interested in giving this another shot next season.
Rotten Luck
Scott McLaughlin's crash in the Indianapolis 500 qualifying wouldn't be the worst memory he would have from the event.
McLaughlin would end up crashing his car before the race even started. While warming up his tires, McLaughlin would lose control of his ride, ending his moment in the iconic race.
America, F*&$ Yeah!
We hope the 92-year wait was worth the reward. Yes, it had been 92 years since Team USA brought home the Gold in the IIHF World Championship.
Memorial Day Weekend got a lot more patriotic with the red, white, and blue scoring a big win on the ice. Sucks to be you, Switzerland!
Not Over
Over in the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves were facing the same fate as the Knicks before their Game 3 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Timberwolves answered the call by dismantling the number one seed in the West 143-101. Tonight, the Timberwolves will look to even the odds.
Diet Starts Now
A photo of Luka Doncic taking in a Real Madrid game has gone viral, with many thinking the Los Angeles Lakers star is looking slim.
It was rumored the Dallas Mavericks were worried about Doncic's weight, so if this photo is legit, the Mavericks may have awoken a frightening beast this offseason.
A Real Fastball
The Pittsburgh Pirates may have dropped their Sunday matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, but Oneil Cruz was going to be leaving with something.
The Pirates' star blasted a home run in the third inning that traveled out of the park at the speed of 122.9 mph. That speed is fast enough to be the hardest hit ball in Statcast history.
Party Like An Owner
Love him or hate him, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the heartbeat of the franchise. Without him, would fans really be interested in the franchise?
To be the most well-known owner in the NFL, you've got to put yourself out there, which is why the viral photo of Jones and his "friend" in a Dallas bar over the weekend made a few headlines. I wonder if she knew him from his iconic spot on the show 'Landmine', or did she know she was in the presence of a billionaire?
Welcome Back
The Atlanta Braves welcomed back Ronald Acuna Jr. this past Friday, after the star had been on the shelf for the past year due to injury.
So, it was only fitting that in his first at-bat, with the first pitch, Acuna would send the ball to Mars with his first dinger of the season. Don't look now, but we could have just seen the start of a red-hot Braves summer.
Can't Miss
Fans on social media get annoyed with how much the official MLB Twitter/X account shares highlights of Shohei Ohtani.
However, it's hard to not share the greatness of the Los Angeles Dodgers star when it's on display every single night.
The Dodgers took the loss in their Sunday Night Baseball matchup with the New York Knicks, but Ohtani kept pace with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber with his 18th home run of the season.
Cruise Weekend
I'm a hermit when it comes to doing things that involve being around other people. But watching a 62-year-old Tom Cruise hang off of an airplane makes me want to go to my local theater and catch 'Mission: Impossible Final Reckoning'.
It appears those who have seen it are loving every minute. Rotten Tomatoes has the film scoring a 93% with audiences. If there's an 8 am showtime this week, count me in.
The Perfect Meal
Are you looking for a recipe to wow your guests on Memorial Day? Look no further than the Instagram page of Bernard Hardison.
Hardison will deep fry anything and everything he can get his hands on, including snake. However, his deep-fried ribs have me salivating while writing this. Can someone let me know if he is on DoorDash?
That's all we've got for you on this Memorial Day edition of the Weekend Roundup. What better way to sign off than by listening to one of the greatest renditions of our National Anthem, that was performed by Chris Stapleton at Super Bowl LVII.
Stapleton's performance was enough to bring a tear to your eye. Watching this also makes me miss football.
Have a safe Memorial Day, everyone!