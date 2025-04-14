Hailey Van Lith's dad Corey shares emotional voicemail before WNBA Draft
By Josh Sanchez
Monday night will be a monumental moment for TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith as she learns where she will begin her professional career in the WNBA.
Van Lith is expected to be a late first-round pick or early second, with ESPN predicting Van Lith could reunite with former LSU teammate Angel Reese on the Chicago Sky.
Ahead of the WNBA Draft, Van Lith's father Corey, who went viral during March Madness for his hilarious celebration, shared an emotional voicemail with his daughter. Corey told Van Lith how proud he was of her finally reaching her dream.
The Player's Tribune shared the recording on social media.
During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco hosting the broadcast. Ruocco will be joined by WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo, top commentator Andraya Carter, and reporter Holly Rowe.
