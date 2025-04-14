The Big Lead

Hailey Van Lith's dad Corey shares emotional voicemail before WNBA Draft

TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith will be selected in Monday's WNBA Draft, and her father Corey shared a heartwarming voicemail before the big moment.

By Josh Sanchez

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith celebrates with fans as she heads to the locker room after winning against Notre Dame.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith celebrates with fans as she heads to the locker room after winning against Notre Dame. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Monday night will be a monumental moment for TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith as she learns where she will begin her professional career in the WNBA.

Van Lith is expected to be a late first-round pick or early second, with ESPN predicting Van Lith could reunite with former LSU teammate Angel Reese on the Chicago Sky.

Ahead of the WNBA Draft, Van Lith's father Corey, who went viral during March Madness for his hilarious celebration, shared an emotional voicemail with his daughter. Corey told Van Lith how proud he was of her finally reaching her dream.

MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith goes viral for Empire State Building stare before WNBA Draft

The Player's Tribune shared the recording on social media.

During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

MORE: Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco hosting the broadcast. Ruocco will be joined by WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo, top commentator Andraya Carter, and reporter Holly Rowe.

TCU Horned Frogs guards Donovyn Hunter and Hailey Van Lith talk to head coach Mark Campbell during the Elite 8.
TCU Horned Frogs guards Donovyn Hunter and Hailey Van Lith talk to head coach Mark Campbell during the Elite 8. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Masters mayhem, Paddy's big moment, NIL circus, and more

NBA: Will LeBron James be exposed in NBA playoffs?

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers suffer worst home shutout loss in franchise history

NFL: Chicago Bears offseason addition sees franchise as place to win Super Bowl

SPORTS MEDIA: Bryson DeChambeau bothered by Rory McIlroy's behavior during Masters win

Home/WNBA New