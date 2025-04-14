Weekend Roundup: Masters mayhem, Paddy's big moment, NIL circus, and more
By Tyler Reed
If you thought the sports calendar would calm down after the madness of March ended, then you were sadly mistaken.
April is bringing plenty of drama with one of the most memorable Masters Tournament finishes, a stacked UFC card, and NIL drama that has changed the landscape of college football.
Afraid you may have missed one of the best weekends of the year? No problem, everything you need to know is here, in the Weekend Roundup.
Earned The Green Jacket
It was a long road, but Rory McIlroy can finally call himself a Masters Tournament winner. McIlroy's victory was a roller coaster of emotions for the Irish star and his fans. However, in the end, it was finally his moment to don the iconic green jacket.
Cold Shoulder
After the tournament, Bryson DeChambeau mentioned that the 2025 Masters winner did not speak to him on Sunday during their round.
McIlroy and DeChambeau were paired together for the Sunday finale, and apparently, McIlroy was so locked in that he was not interested in having a conversation. Worse things could make a headline than a champion being focused.
A Rising Star
Paddy Pimblett has been on the fast track to being the next star in MMA; however, he has been looking for that signature win.
This past Saturday at UFC 314, Pimblett got that win with an impressive TKO victory over Michael Chandler. Is it time for Paddy 'The Baddy' to be the face that runs the place?
Things Good In Rocky Top?
Nico Iamaleava is now the former starting quarterback of the Tennessee Volunteers after NIL negotiations were stopped by the program.
The NIL of college sports is taking another turn, and programs are now having to decide if the payment is worth the play on the field. Tennessee's decision to part ways with its starting quarterback could be the start of something new in NIL discussions moving forward.
Tragedy
Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy tragically passed away over the weekend. Lacy was a top NFL Draft prospect after spending three seasons with the Tigers and his first two years in college with Louisiana.
Historic Defeat
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the biggest payrolls in the MLB, and over the weekend, they suffered one of the worst losses in franchise history.
Actually, the 16-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs was the worst shutout loss in Dodgers history on their home field. Let's hope that luck continues throughout the summer.
Booker Has Heart
The Phoenix Suns had one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, missing the postseason with all the talent on their roster.
In Sunday's season finale, many teams out of the postseason race would rest their stars; however, Devin Booker wanted to play for those fans who came to the arena knowing their team's season was over. A classy move by Booker.
One Way To Draw It Up
Golden State Warriors fans are still trying to make sense of the team's final possession in their regular-season finale loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Instead of Steph Curry taking the final shot, Buddy Hield attempted to be the hero, but came up short. The loss to the Clippers put the Warriors in the play-in tournament, while the Clippers grabbed the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Creating Your Own Story
After Paddy Pimblett's win at UFC 314, it was easy to see that any future opponent is hoping to get a piece of the future cash cow the English fighter could become.
One of those future enemies, Colby Covington, decided to take matters into his own hands by having a dust-up with Pimblett backstage after his UFC 314 win. Don't blame Covington, a future bout with Pimblett can send your grandkids to college.
Bueckers Is Unrivaled
Former UConn star Paige Bueckers will more than likely hear her name called first in tonight's WNBA Draft.
However, the national champion will also be taking her talents to the Unrivaled league, where she will make more in her first year than she will in her entire first contract in the WNBA. An excellent move by a top talent.
Almost Caught A Trout
Fans interfering with an outfield is a tale as old as time. Over the weekend, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout became the victim of a fan stealing a ball from him.
However, instead of being irate with the situation, Trout proved to be a pro by meeting the fan and his son after the game. Although it's probably easier to get over when your team gets the victory.
Round Of Applause
The era of the streaming giants is one that makes this old soul quite angry. However, being the hypocrite that I am, I am currently paying for multiple streaming services.
However, nobody is pumping out the content like Max. After the success of season three of The White Lotus, HBO dropped the second season of The Last of Us on Sunday, and has plenty of other masterpieces to watch, including The Righteous Gemstones and The Pitt.
If there comes a day when I take a stand and only choose one streaming service (I won't), Max would be at the top of my list as a keeper.
It appears that my hibernation physique will last throughout the summer with Good Humor releasing Strawberry Shortcake and Creamcicle cookies. Honestly, this is the last thing I need to see, but it is also the most important thing I need to see, if that makes sense.
Handling The Monday Blues
Mondays are never easy, especially after such a jam-packed weekend. However, what's the best way to fight those Monday blues?
That's easy; it's by listening to The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and reminiscing on the days of playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater and not having any bills to pay.
Unfortunately, there are bills to pay now, but that doesn't mean everything is bad. Remember, there's going to be another Friday, and it isn't that far away. Crush this week, folks!