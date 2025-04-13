Los Angeles Dodgers suffer worst home shutout loss in franchise history
By Tyler Reed
The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers got the privilege to start the 2025 MLB season, as the franchises were selected for the Tokyo Series.
The defending champions got the upper hand on the Cubs to start the season, sweeping the Tokyo Series.
This weekend, the teams met again, and Saturday's matchup is one the Dodgers would like to soon forget.
It seems the "Cubbies" had a tad bit of frustration from the Tokyo Series carryover to their meeting with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
The Cubs took the Dodgers to the woodshed, defeating them 16-0. The Cubs had 21 hits in their victory, making the box score look like they were playing a video game.
However, it wasn't just a dominant win; it was a historical one. The Cubs' 16-0 shutout over the Dodgers was the worst shutout loss the Dodgers have ever had at home.
Anytime the Dodgers lose, an angel gets its wings. However, one has to wonder if a performance like this has woken up the beast that is the Dodgers.
A team with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts is not going to lose by 16 runs very often. However, Cubs fans can always say their team made it happen. Even when we all watch the Dodgers hoist the trophy in November again this season.
