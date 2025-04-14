Bryson DeChambeau bothered by Rory McIlroy's behavior during Masters win
By Joe Lago
Taking time to chat with your playing partner over 18 holes of golf isn't an outrageous request, but when you're trying to dispatch personal demons in pursuit of history, small talk takes a backseat to the task at hand.
Rory McIlroy finally won the Masters on Sunday, defeating Justin Rose in a dramatic, one-hole playoff to become the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam with titles in all four major tournaments.
McIlroy apparently was so locked in throughout his final round that he didn't say a single word to the competitor walking Augusta National with him — Bryson DeChambeau.
“(He) didn’t talk to me once all day,” DeChambeau told reporters. “He was just like — just being focused, I guess. It’s not me, though.”
DeChambeau seemed genuinely annoyed by the alleged cold shoulder he got from McIlroy. But even if he did give DeChambeau the silent treatment, McIlroy understandably had other things occupying his mind, most notably a roller-coaster afternoon in which he made stunning mistakes and incredible shots of a lifetime.
Byeong Hun An, a 33-year-old PGA Tour veteran, saw video of DeChambeau's comments and chimed in on X to defend McIlroy.
"He seemed upset about this," An tweeted. "Not sure if some context (is) cut out or something. But I'm not going to expect my competitor to talk to me or talk back."
McIlroy's struggles — which included a lost two-shot lead after two holes, a four-shot lead blown over three holes and a missed 5-foot putt on the 72nd hole that would've clinched the title — also impacted DeChambeau emotionally.
"I wanted to cry for him," DeChambeau said. "I mean, as a professional, you just know to hit it in the middle of the green. I can't believe he went for it or must have just flared it. But I've hit bad shots in my career, too, and it happens.
"When you're trying to win a major championship, especially out here, Sunday of Augusta, the Masters, you have to just do it and get the job done and do it right. There were times where it looked like he had full control and at times where it's like, 'What's going on?'"
