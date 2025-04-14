TCU star Hailey Van Lith goes viral for Empire State Building stare before WNBA Draft
By Josh Sanchez
TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith recently wrapped up her college basketball career with an incredible season for the Horned Frogs and an Elite 8 run.
Van Lith will now turn her attention to the WNBA Draft where she will learn where she will begin her professional career.
On Monday morning, the future WNBA draftees were welcomed to the Empire State Building in New York City where a viral moment broke out thanks to Van Lith's deadpan "death stare."
MORE: Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral
The video was shared on social media by Yahoo! Sports.
Van Lith was recently featured on the Sports Illustrated digital cover after the TCU tournament run.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith shares obscure fact about her legs that left TCU teammates confused
During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco hosting the broadcast. Ruocco will be joined by WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo, top commentator Andraya Carter, and reporter Holly Rowe.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Masters mayhem, Paddy's big moment, NIL circus, and more
NBA: Will LeBron James be exposed in NBA playoffs?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers suffer worst home shutout loss in franchise history
NFL: Chicago Bears offseason addition sees franchise as place to win Super Bowl
SPORTS MEDIA: Bryson DeChambeau bothered by Rory McIlroy's behavior during Masters win