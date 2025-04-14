The Big Lead

TCU star Hailey Van Lith goes viral for Empire State Building stare before WNBA Draft

TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith had the internet laughing with her serious look ahead of the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

By Josh Sanchez

TCU Horned Frogs guards Donovyn Hunter and Hailey Van Lith talk to head coach Mark Campbell during the first half of an Elite 8.
TCU Horned Frogs guards Donovyn Hunter and Hailey Van Lith talk to head coach Mark Campbell during the first half of an Elite 8. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith recently wrapped up her college basketball career with an incredible season for the Horned Frogs and an Elite 8 run.

Van Lith will now turn her attention to the WNBA Draft where she will learn where she will begin her professional career.

On Monday morning, the future WNBA draftees were welcomed to the Empire State Building in New York City where a viral moment broke out thanks to Van Lith's deadpan "death stare."

The video was shared on social media by Yahoo! Sports.

Van Lith was recently featured on the Sports Illustrated digital cover after the TCU tournament run.

During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Regional Finals of the NCAA Women's Tour
TCU guard Hailey Van Lith speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Regional Finals of the NCAA Women's Tournament. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco hosting the broadcast. Ruocco will be joined by WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo, top commentator Andraya Carter, and reporter Holly Rowe.

