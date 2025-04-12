Will LeBron James be exposed in NBA playoffs?
By Tyler Reed
LeBron James continues to defy the odds as the legend is still one of the top players in the NBA during his 1000th (22nd) year in the league.
Fans who have watched James terrorize their favorite teams for over two decades have been waiting for the downfall of one of the best ever to play the game.
However, that downfall doesn't look to be coming anytime soon, as James, along with Luka Doncic, will be leading the three-seed Los Angeles Lakers into the postseason.
Of course, with age comes a few dents in the armor. According to one anonymous NBA scout, James has a weakness that could be exposed during the playoffs.
Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently broke down what they've heard heading into the playoffs, and this was one comment made on a potential James weakness:
"The thing with LeBron is he's not going to foul; you can score on him with the right matchup. With the right personnel he could be exposed on defense in the playoffs. He's amazing, taking nothing from him, but it's a worry."
While we look to be on a crash course for another James and Stephen Curry playoff series, the last thing the Golden State Warriors want to hear about is a weakness from James.
Just two seasons ago, James and the Lakers eliminated the Warriors from the postseason. So, bear with the Warriors if they don't believe in this weakness right now.
