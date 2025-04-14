Chicago Bears offseason addition sees franchise as place to win Super Bowl
By Tyler Reed
The Chicago Bears have made some massive changes this offseason. First, the team hired the most sought-after head coaching candidate, former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Next, the team made a splash during free agency, bringing in top defensive free agents like defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
However, the most important moves for the new head coach have been upgrades to the offensive line. The Bears signed former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman and made a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for veteran lineman Jonah Jackson.
Jackson spent time with Johnson when both were in Detroit. The former Lions third-round pick earned a Pro Bowl selection back in 2021.
However, injuries have hindered Jackson's performance in the past couple of years. Last season, Jackson appeared in just four games for the Rams. But now, he is ready for a fresh start with the Bears.
When speaking to Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Jackson stated that, “I’m excited to get back to it and string a full season together and get a damn ring.”
Of course, Jackson should be saying things like this. Shouldn't the goal for every player be to win the Super Bowl every season? However, Bears fans don't want to buy in just yet, heartbreak in year one with Johnson isn't something fans are interested in
