Hailey Van Lith Chicago Sky jersey number officially announced
By Josh Sanchez
Hailey Van Lith will begin the next chapter of her basketball career with a new jersey number after being selected by the Chicago Sky with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft after wrapping up her college basketball career.
Van Lith, who wore No. 10 with the TCU Horned Frogs and Louisville Cardinals, and No. 11 with the LSU Tigers, will be rocking the No. 2 jersey in Chicago.
It's a new number, but it still holds a special meaning to Van Lith.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith bursts out in laughter over viral Empire State Building video before WNBA Draft
Before the WNBA Draft, Van Lith showed off her wrist tattoo of the number "11" and she was the No. 11 pick. So the No. 2 jersey will add the two digits of her meaningful favorite number together.
You can expect the jerseys to fly off of the shelves after Van Lith's selection had the Sky fanbase buzzing on social media.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith turns heads at WNBA Draft with 'Orange Carpet' minidress
During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
Now, in Chicago, Van Lith will be reunited with former LSU teammate Angel Reese as she begins the next chapter of her career.
WNBA training camps will kick off in a matter of days, while the Sky will open the regular season on Saturday, May 17, against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
